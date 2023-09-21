Weather in Kuwait is forcast over the weekend to remain hot but moderate at night time, exceeding the 45 degrees level at day times.

Director of the meteorology department, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, said in a statement to KUNA on Thursday that the Indian seasonal low depression would continue to grip the country, coupled with hot air blows.

On Thursday the heat would range between 43 and 45 degrees in the day and would fall to 25-30 degrees level at night. On Friday, daytime temperature will be between 44 and 46 degrees and drops to the 26-30 degrees level at night.

On Saturday, maximum heat will be 46 degrees and drops at night to 27 degrees.

