Muscat: Oman Meteorology has warned people of heavy rainfall that could fall over most governorates of the Sultanate of Oman on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Oman Meteorology issued Alert No. 1 for heavy rain and said it is possible that the effects of the depression will begin on Sunday, with clouds flowing and forming, accompanied by rain of varying intensity, sometimes thundery, with the heaviest rain being concentrated this evening.

According to Meteorology, Musandam, North Al Batinah, Al Buraimi, South Al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Dhahirah, Muscat Governorates may receive heavy rain today from 2 pm till 1 am.

"Heavy rain ranging more than 60 mm, may cause downdraft winds of 15-35 knots along with poor horizontal visibility due to dust rising during thunderstorms, and chances of hail and overflowing valleys," Oman Meteorology added.

Oman Meteorology has advised people to move away from low-lying areas, not to attempt to swim in valleys. It has also recommended for people to supervise their children and make sure they avoid approaching or crossing valleys in order to ensure their safety.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).