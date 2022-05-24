RIYADH — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has revealed in a statement several information about the new virus that has been circulating recently in the news, known as monkeypox, and methods of prevention to limit its spread.



The ministry clarified that monkeypox infection is one of the rare diseases caused by the monkeypox virus, which is a member of the smallpox virus family.



The first transmission of monkeypox virus to humans was recorded in 1970 by some wild animals and rodents, the ministry said.



The ministry confirmed that since 1970, no small epicenter has been periodically recorded, where the disease was endemic in a limited number of some countries in Africa.



The way that the monkeypox spreads to infect humans is through direct contact with the blood or mucous secretions of animals that have been proven to be infected.



Additionally, it could infect humans via transmitting from person to other through droplets or via contact with the disease’s blisters, tools, or contaminated surfaces.



The MoH stated that the incubation period for the disease is between 7 to 14 days, noting that it can last for about 21 days.



The ministry said that the monkeypox virus symptoms are varied, and they are:



1 - Headache.



2 - High temperature



3 - Feeling tired and exhausted.



4 - Muscle pain.



5 - A rash on the skin could appear.



6 - Swelling in the lymph nodes.



7 - Backache.



The ministry indicated that it is possible to limit the spread of the monkeypox virus by avoiding contact with infected people, and avoiding contact with animals that have been proven to be infected with the virus.



Washing hands with soap and water, as well as sterilizing them, and wearing masks while caring of patients can reduce the spread of monkeypox virus infection, the MoH said.



It noteworthy that the Ministry of Health has ensured the public that it has not detected any cases of monkeypox in Saudi Arabia yet.



Dr. Abdullah Asiri, deputy minister of health for preventive health, said that the Kingdom's health sector is capable of monitoring and discovering suspected cases of "monkeypox" and of combating the infection.



“Until now, cases of transmission between humans are very limited, and therefore the possibility of any outbreaks occurring from it, even in countries that have detected cases, are very low,” he added.

