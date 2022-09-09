RIYADH — Saudi Arabia is keen to support the efforts of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel confirmed.



The Kingdom's support for the Global Fund comes within the framework of its continuous support for global efforts in the fields of health and humankind.



Al-Jalajel’s confirmation came during his meeting with the Board Chair of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, Dr. Donald Kaberuka, on Thursday in Riyadh.



During the meeting, they reviewed Saudi Arabia’s distinguished experience in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to discussing ways to benefit from the Kingdom’s experience globally.



The two sides also touched on the issue of securing the supply chain, and ensuring sufficient COVID-19 vaccine to reach all the needy countries.



The two also backed the global efforts to establish institutions to combat pandemics and epidemics if they occur in the future.



It is noteworthy that the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria is working independently though it includes government, non-government organizations and civic bodies.



The Global Fund, in addition, is on board with the UN programs with regards AIDS, as well as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).