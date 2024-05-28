Doha, Qatar: Minister of Public Health H E Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari has affirmed Qatar’s commitment to universal health coverage and cardiovascular disease prevention. National strategies reflect leadership’s strong dedication to population health, resulting in increased life expectancy, she added.

The Minister spoke in a ministerial panel discussion at the summit entitled “Closing the Gap in Universal Health Coverage and Health Financing for CVD” (cardiovascular disease). During the discussion, H E Dr. Al Kuwari highlighted Qatar’s approaches and strategies in the field and affirmed Qatar’s strong commitment to universal health coverage, and the prevention and management of cardiovascular diseases.

She noted that the average life expectancy in Qatar has increased to 80.4 years, indicating progress in healthcare services and infrastructure, “However, the burden of cardiovascular diseases is increasing due to unhealthy lifestyles such as obesity, low physical activity levels, and tobacco use, which collectively contribute to the occurrence and spread of cardiovascular diseases among a population.”

H E Dr. Al Kuwari added, “Recognizing the urgent need to address cardiovascular health, Qatar has implemented comprehensive national health strategies and measures. One of the most notable is the designation of a National Sports Day, an initiative established by an Amiri decree in 2011 to make physical activity a daily practice for the community, reflecting the wise leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his strong commitment to the health of our population.”

H E Dr. Al Kuwari continued, “We have also strengthened the public transportation system, created bicycle lanes, and established air-conditioned parks to facilitate physical activity even during the hot summer months.”

The Minister of Public Health further stated, “[In Qatar] a prominent initiative that contributes to addressing the risks of cardiovascular diseases is the introduction of indirect taxes on tobacco and unhealthy beverage products. The tax aims to reduce consumption and promote healthy lifestyle choices. These financial measures are complemented by targeted public health campaigns and community interventions. This includes the successful launch of the Healthy City programme to all our municipalities, in collaboration with the World Health Organization.”

She emphasized the need to intensify efforts at both the national and global levels to address the root causes of cardiovascular diseases and related mortalities, adding, “Through enhanced cooperation, innovation, and evidence-based interventions, we can pave the way for a healthier future for generations to come.” During the discussion, H E Dr. Al Kuwari further stated, “The State of Qatar has invested in modern healthcare infrastructure. [The current] network comprises of 31 primary healthcare centres under the Primary Health Care Corporation, and four additional centres managed by the Qatar Red Crescent Society, in accordance with an agreement with the Ministry of Public Health. [The current network] meets the healthcare needs of the entire population. Additionally, specialized hospitals provide advanced healthcare services and conduct research on cardiovascular diseases.”

The Minsiter further pointed out that the Heart Hospital in Qatar provides advanced health services to cardiac patients free of charge, regardless of their nationality. The hospital’s exemplary track record in delivering record-breaking treatment outcomes underscores Qatar’s strong commitment to equitable access that ensures all residents receive high-quality healthcare.

The panel discussion included the participation of health ministers from several countries. The aim of the discussion was to exchange successful and effective strategies and programmes to expand the scope of universal health coverage to better combat cardiovascular diseases. The ministers also discussed common challenges, potential solutions, and funding models. They also explored technological advancements and innovations in healthcare and their role in providing improved universal health coverage and care for those affected by cardiovascular disease.

