The head of the Teachers’ Association, Hamad Al-Houli, said the Ministry of Education must announce its position on the PCR test for unvaccinated teachers and the students since the beginning of the second semester is just around the corner, reports Al-Anba daily. He indicated the issue has sparked widespread controversy in the educational field because it contradicts the decision of the Council of Ministers.

All state employees have begun their work in accordance with what was stated in that decision, based on justice and equality among all state employees which must be adhered to. Al-Houli also called on the ministry to quickly announce the revised academic calendar for the second semester and the school work mechanism, since the ministry had previously confirmed that it would announce these measures before the start of second semester.

