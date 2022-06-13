The Ministry of Health and Population issued several tips on Sunday for citizens to avoid contracting a heat stroke given the recent rise in temperatures this week.

The country is currently experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 40° Celsius.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar — Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population — stated that the ministry has prepared a preventive plan to deal with cases of heat stress just in time for the heat wave, noting that prolonged exposure to high temperatures and humidity increases the risk of suffering from a heatstroke or sunburn.

The spokesperson advised drinking plenty of water or liquids, avoiding poorly ventilated places, and wearing light-coloured cotton clothes, adding that patients with chronic diseases should stay indoors and avoid the intense heat.

He also recommended taking a daily cold shower, avoiding walking under the sun for long distances, using a sunshade or protective hats to prevent direct exposure to the sun, and staying indoors in the event of feeling feverish.

Abdel Ghaffar added that sunstrokes are a medical emergency, so when feeling tired, a person must rest in a well-ventilated and shaded area or take shelter in airconditioned areas, noting that the immediate cooling of body temperatures is the basis for treating those afflicted.

Additionally, he pointed out that infants, young children, those over the age of 65, patients who are prone to nervous spasms, and those who suffer from chronic diseases — especially heart diseases or high blood pressure — are most at risk of heat stress, urging them to stay home.

