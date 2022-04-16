A Dubai-based dentist is paying it forward by offering a free treatment to one special needs child per month, regardless of the cost of the procedure.

Dr Garima Khandelwal, paediatric dentist specialist, works at multiple clinics in Dubai. Since most dental treatments are not covered by insurance, the Indian expat pointed out that procedures can get expensive if several teeth are affected.

"It's very helpful to families, as already many expenses are involved with special needs children," Dr Khandelwal said.

Speaking about her decision to offer the initiative during the holy month of Ramadan, she said: "I feel Ramadan is a very auspicious month to be more generous and helpful and spread the kindness of humanity that the world needs."

Her first patient during Ramadan was three-year-old Justine from the Philippines. "The child had a neurological disability called Rett syndrome. I performed two pulpectomies and eight fillings in 10 teeth under full anaesthesia," Dr Khandelwal said.

Highlighting the cost of such treatments, she added that dental procedures are especially expensive for special needs children. "Dental treatments start low, but if the complications are more, it may cost over Dh40,000. And once in a month, I will provide treatment to one child with special needs irrespective of the cost."

Dr Khandelwal said she plans to continue the initiative for as long as she can. The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention presented her the Innovative Doctor of the Year award in 2020 for her technique of treating small cysts without surgery.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

