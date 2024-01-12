Patrons and the staff at a popular cafe in Dubai were taken by surprise as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, arrived at one of the outlets in Jumeirah.

In videos that have gone viral on social media, Sheikh Mohammed is seen arriving with a small entourage at the Cipriani Dolci, and patrons waiting in queue to get a table, are pleasantly surprised to see His Highness up so close.

They probably never imagined that they would witness Sheikh Mohammed, the man, who turned Dubai into a global city that it is today, with his vision, in person.

In the video, Sheikh Mohammed can be seen walking into the cafe and being seated and then checking on his phone as excited patrons take pictures and videos.

