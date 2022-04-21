MAKKAH — The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has activated a program titled “Guidance Codes” and bracelets for children who are accompanying Umrah performers and visitors to the Grand Mosque in order cut the chances of the child getting lost in the crowd.



The Presidency launched the program aimed at guiding non-Arabic speaking children.



Fahd Al-Hatirshi, director of the Small Visitor Department at the Presidency, said that the department is keen to take care of minor pilgrims and provide them with all the required services.



These include guiding codes and bracelets that are placed on the wrist of the children upon their arrival in the Grand Mosque. The bracelet will contain basic information regarding the child, including the mobile number of guardian.



This will facilitate easier access to them in the event of the child goes missing while also limiting the chance of the child getting lost. He said the launch of the new service is part of the Presidency’s social responsibility initiatives.



Amjad Al-Hazmi, deputy head the Presidency, said that the Presidency is keen to provide the best and finest services to the Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque.



This is in order to raise the level of social responsibility and activate familiarization of the services and initiatives being rendered by the Presidency so as to enable the pilgrims and worshipers to perform their rituals in ease and comfort.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).