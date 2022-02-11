Formula 1 has confirmed that Bahrain will stay on the F1 calendar through until 2036 inclusive, following the agreement with the promoter to renew its contract.

This extends F1 in Bahrain by a further 10 years, said a Bahrain News Agecny report.

The Bahrain Grand Prix has been a brilliant race on the F1 calendar since 2004 and Bahrain International Circuit hosted two races in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2022, it will be the opening race of the season and has become a favourite with all the fans, drivers, and the teams.

The incredible facilities at the circuit for both the racing and for the fans have recently undergone further investment, ensuring it remains state of the art and offers the best fan experience.

Alongside this, the promoter has already announced significant measures to increase the environmental sustainability of the event. This includes all energy used by the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in 2022 being provided by a newly installed on-site solar farm, meeting the BIC’s needs throughout the race weekend and beyond whilst also supporting the Kingdom and Formula 1’s net zero carbon emissions targets. The plans will reduce the venue’s carbon footprint and generate significant savings on overall energy costs.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “I am delighted we will be racing at the Bahrain International Circuit until 2036 where more incredible racing and excitement will be on show to thrill our fans. Since 2004 we have had some fantastic races in Sakhir and we cannot wait to be back there for the start of the 2022 championship as we begin a new era for the sport. Bahrain was the first country in the Middle East to welcome Formula 1 and it has a very special place in our sport and I want to thank HRH Prince Salman and his team for their dedication and hard work throughout our partnership and look forward to the many years of racing ahead of us.”

Arif Rahimi, Chairman of Bahrain International Circuit, said: “It has been a great honour for Bahrain to host Formula 1 since 2004 and we are delighted that this new commitment cements our place on the calendar well into the future. Our commitment to motorsport has always been a long-term initiative and I thank Stefano and his team at F1 for putting their faith in us to continue to deliver the pinnacle of global racing at The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East.”