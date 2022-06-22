Mercury Lounge has an eclectic Pop-Up at Suq Restaurant, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Beach. Enjoy signature Mediterranean dishes, as well as a range of grilled meats, cold cuts and cheeses. There’s also a diverse variety of seasonal and Asian-inspired creations as well as plant-based masterpieces from all-vegetarian restaurant Folia. Daily 6pm to 1am. For reservations, call 04 2707777.

Jun’s has opened its doors on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, bringing a new Asian modern dining experience that features a selection of North American inspired Asian dishes interpreted in a progressive, modern format, with each dish incorporating a personal story into the recipe - simple in presentation yet massive in flavour. Highlights include Charred Rainbow Heirloom Carrots with Smoked Labneh, Candied Nuts and Soy Honey Butter, Salmon Tartar with Gluten Free Nori Cracker, Charred Avocado and Agua de Chili, and Baked Alaska.

Bosporus is offering new levels of luxury, launching ‘the UAE’s first Prime Gold Menu’. It’s a regal take on six iconic dishes from the Turkish restaurant’s menu, wrapped in edible 24 karat gold. Don’t miss the Gold Baklava Cheesecake (Dh135), Gold Cappuccino (Dh85), Gold Bar Kebab, and the magnificent Gold Ribeye and Tomahawk steaks (Dh950). To book, call 04 3808090.

Social House at the Dubai Mall is offering an ‘ultimate’ Seafood Bucket and Oyster Trolley, featuring a more refined take on the extravagant seafood affair. The offerings feature classics, including Prawns and Mussels lunch favourites. Guests can choose from a magnificent selection of sauces including Green Curry, Cajun sauce and Lemon coriander whilst also savouring a traditional sweet corn serving, potato and soho-cooked rice. Daily 9am-12am. To book, call 04 3398640.

Homegrown in Dubai by two Emiratis with a love for Italy and its cuisine, Monno Ristorante is Jumeirah’s newest artisanal eatery that presents a wholesome and authentic Italian experience in a charming, casual and rustic space. From exclusively using San Marzano tomatoes to importing artisanal Italian cheeses and olive oils for handmade pasta and genuine Neapolitan pizzas, Monno’s menu also features a range of antipasti, main courses and traditional desserts. Open daily for lunch and dinner from 12pm to 12am.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray is hosting the ‘Aamsutra’ Mango Festival at Amala, till July 2. The menu will introduce diners to five distinct Indian varieties of the fruit – the Majorly Alphonso from Maharashtra, the Kesar Mangoes from Gujarat, the Badami and Rajapuri mangoes from Karnataka and the Totapuri from Southern India. Enjoy starters including Mango Badami Tagdi Tikka and Aam Papdi Chaat; mains comprise the rich, aromatic Alphonso Prawn Curry and delectable Tawa Mango Seabass. Desserts are available as well. Set menu during lunch every Sat from 1-4pm, and for dinner daily from 7-11pm. Priced at Dh220 and Dh250. To book, call 04 4530444.

