DUBAI- Dubai Food Festival (DFF) will be held from 2nd to 15th May, 2022, to showcase Dubai’s most exciting culinary offerings.

Returning for the ninth edition, this year’s festival will take guests on an immersive tour of a city, home to more than 200 nationalities and renowned for its rich culinary diversity.

DFF will showcase the best authentic homegrown cuisine and concepts created by Dubai’s local food heroes, as well as world acclaimed fine dining restaurants, experiences and masterclasses by leading chefs with views of Dubai’s iconic locations.

Festival favourites, Dubai Restaurant Week and Foodie Experiences, will once again headline DFF with exclusive dining experiences.