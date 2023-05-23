Dubai is now home to 14 Michelin-starred restaurants. In the second edition of Michelin Guide Dubai 2023, which was announced at a glamorous event at Atlantis, the Royal awarded three restaurants with two stars and 11 restaurants with a one-star recognition.

Two restaurants retained their previous year's 2-star rating, while Tresind Studio was a one-star last year and was awarded the 2-star rating. Three new restaurants were added to the prestigious list of one-starred restaurants.

One Michelin Star is awarded to restaurants for "high-quality cooking that is worth a stop"; two is for "excellent cooking that is worth a detour"; and three for "exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey".

A total of 38 out of last year’s 44 restaurants retained their position in the list of Michelin selected restaurants. An additional 21 eateries were added to this list to take the total number of Michelin selected restaurants to 59.

The Service Award that is a recognition for impeccable and warm service went to Tomislav Lokvicic from La Mar by Gaston Acurio.

The sommelier award- which celebrates an individual for sharing knowledge and enhancing the dining experience- went to Arturo Scamardella from Dinner by Heston Blumenthal.

The young chef award that is handed out to upcoming chefs who are considered the ambassadors of the next generation was given to Omkar Walve from Avatara. Inspectors commended the youngster’s generous approach, eye for details and dishes packed with flavor.

A fourth category of special award titled New Opening of the year was handed out for the first time during this edition. It went to Ariana Bundy from Ariana’s Persian Kitchen. In her acceptance speech Ariana Michelin

The Michelin Green star recognizes chefs who are deeply committed to sustainability and sensitizes customers to the topic. Lowe retained its green star from 2022. Last year it was the only restaurant to get the award and in an interview with Khaleej times revealed that apart from eggshells and avocado pits, there is little that goes to waste at the restaurant.

Eateries Boca and Teible were also awarded a green star this year.

