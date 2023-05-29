The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced a historic moment as "Made in UAE" food successfully reaches the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time.

Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and his fellow Expedition 69 crew members will now have the opportunity to savour the taste of home. The carefully curated selection includes a renowned Emirati dish, Chicken Saloona, produced by Al Islami Foods.

Introducing Emirati food to the International Space Station (ISS) not only highlights the unique culture and culinary heritage of UAE, but also emphasises the significance of Real Halal food as an ideal selection. Al Islami was able to provide astronauts with balanced nutritional food that embraces the cherished values passed down through generations while ensuring that they are easy to carry, store, and use in a non-gravitational environment.

Proud moment

Salem Al Marri, Director General of MBRSC, said: "The introduction of Made-in-UAE foods to the ISS signifies a proud moment for our nation, as it showcases the best of Emirati culture, culinary heritage, and entrepreneurial spirit. This achievement not only enriches the meal options available to astronauts but also serves as a tangible example of how international collaboration can bring diverse cultures together and create meaningful connections in the field of space exploration.

“We are proud to share a piece of the UAE with the global astronaut community and look forward to further expanding our partnership with local manufacturers to extend the range of Emirati foods available on the ISS in the future.”

MBRSC meticulously went through a selection process to identify suitable companies for supplying authentic UAE cuisine. After reaching out to nearly 20 manufacturers, Al Islami Foods, with its extensive heritage in providing Real Halal food products dating back to 1981 and expertise in manufacturing quality food over nearly five decades, was chosen to be part of this historic occasion.

