Abu Dhabi is a melting pot of cuisines and cultures. The capital, according to Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, is fast emerging as a gastronomic hotspot with its rich and diverse culinary scene.

However, not all restaurants recommended by the Michelin Guide are about expensive fine dining. The Guide, while making its debut in Abu Dhabi, has picked four value for money restaurants offering a three-course meal at a reasonable price. These have been presented with the Bib Gourmand award.

Almayass, Al Maryah Island

Almayass got a nod from the Michelin Guide inspectors for its Lebanese and Armenian influences. The original branch was founded in Beirut in 1996 and this large Abu Dhabi branch at Galleria Mall, where the circular booths are the prized seats, continues the tradition of offering an extensive and appealing menu of richly flavoured and carefully prepared dishes.

Otoro, Al Qana

Otoro received a Bib Gourmand for its take on contemporary Japanese cuisine, with signature dishes such as: yellowtail carpaccio, tuna tartare with yuzu dressing and titular otoro nigiri just to name a few. It’s a large, relaxed space with a funky feel at Al Qana Marina South on Al Maqta Street.

Beirut Sur Mer, Al Saadiyat Island

Beirut Sur Mer is about enjoying Lebanese food by the sea. This restaurant got awarded for its classics ranging from mezze to Mashawi. The large colourful and contemporary dining room also boasts a beautiful beachfront terrace. It’s an ideal spot for post-cultural refuelling after visiting the nearby Louvre Abu Dhabi in Saadiyat Cultural District.

Tazal, Al Qana

Tazal’s Mediterranean food got the nod with its exhilarating infusion of European influences and Arabic touches. Dishes such as Tanja short ribs and Zaatar sea bream are as delicious as they are original. Alongside Otoro, this is the second restaurant to have won the Bib Gourmand from Al Qana Marina South.

