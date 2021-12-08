The third edition of Gov Games 2021 is all set to begin on Thursday under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The event will be held at Expo Village in Expo 2020 Dubai, where teams will need to combine their physical strength, mental abilities, and strategic thinking to face a series of unique obstacles.

The Organising Committee of the Gov Games 2021 announced that it has signed sponsorship agreements with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), Dubai Sports Council, and Al Tadawi Medical Centre as sponsors of the third edition.

Saeed Hareb, secretary-general of the Dubai Sports Council, said that the initiative continues to gain importance year after year following the major successes of the first two editions.

“This year, we are witnessing the third edition happening in a more distinguished venue, the Expo 2020 Dubai, coinciding with the celebrations of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee," he said.

"The Gov Games has been enhancing the culture of teamwork among employees, whether in public or private sectors as they work together to train, play, and compete under a one team spirit."

Marwan bin Essa, director of Gov Games, confirmed that all preparations at the site of the event have been completed, and expressed his optimism about the wide participation of government and community teams who look forward to become part of the adventure.

Bin Essa said that the signing of the sponsorship agreements has paved the way for various entities.

“These sponsorships reiterate our firm commitment to strengthen our cooperation in with strategic partners both from the public and private sectors. It serves as key to spreading the message of Gov Games as a platform to achieve the impossible and motivate people to face challenges and remain committed to oneness in spirit in a team," he said.

Qualification details

The qualifying round for the community teams will begin on Thursday.

A total of 36 teams will go through nine challenges across four lanes in one round. Only six teams will be qualified to move to the final stage. For government teams, the men’s teams in the first division will also compete on the same day.

On the second day, the competitions for the women’s teams participating in the Government Entities category will start at 3pm, and six teams will compete to qualify to the title on the last day.

The second heat will start on the same day at 7pm for the men’s teams in the government entities category and then six best teams from both men’s teams heats will qualify for the finals the following day.

All qualifiers will compete for the title on the third and final day on Saturday and the winners from each category will be crowned at the same evening.

The competition will be held in a venue developed using 1.8km of steel props and 640 tons of building materials for the 10 complex obstacles.

The venue is the largest of its kind in the region. In addition, 27 towers equipped with 600 lighting units were built within the site.

To complete the game elements, the organisers have also placed 4,960 square meters of liners, 51,500 gallons of water, 6,800 square meters of carpet, and 42 trailers in the area.