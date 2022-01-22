The Pakistan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has launched a week-long film festival, where 11 popular movies from the region will be screened.

From Ali Zafar's blockbuster film Teefa in Trouble to Nabeel Qureshi's critically-acclaimed Load Wedding, the film festival is set to showcase the Pakistani film industry's versatility and talent.

The inauguration, which was held on Friday, January 21, was attended by Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's Minister of Information and Broadcasting, as well as Afzaal Mahmood, Pakistan's ambassador to the UAE. Singer-actor Ali Zafar and producer-actress Hareem Farooq were also in attendance.

In his address to the audience, Chaudhry spoke about the various headways he and his team made to bring Pakistani entertainment to the forefront and ensure the country has a chance to tell its stories to the world.

Chaudhry also invited the UAE community to create films in Pakistan and collaborate with Pakistani talent to produce content for the global market. He underlined that the government had made several efforts to encourage filmmakers to create good content in the country. The initiatives include reducing tax and changing electricity tariffs for cinemas to lower the rate for theatre owners.

Afzaal Mahmood said in his address that he was appreciative of everyone's efforts to make the pavilion and the events organised there a giant success.

Meanwhile, Ali Zafar, who performed at the world fair for a second time on Thursday, spoke about the importance of entertainment for Pakistan's youth and suggested that the ministry tap into their potential and offer them constructive outlets for their talents.

His film Teefa in Trouble, which was directed by Ahsan Rahim and starred Maya Ali and Faisal Qureshi, was the first to be screened at the festival.

Though there are challenges associated with making films in Pakistan, actress Hareem Farooq said those want to do so find a way because they are passionate about creating content for their audiences.The upcoming film schedule at the pavilion is as follows:

Teefa in Trouble: January 21, 6-9 pm (screened at the opening of the festival)

Load Wedding: January 22, 6-9 pm

Parey Hut Love: January 29, 6-9 pm

Actor in Law: January 30, 6-9 pm

Parwaz Hai Junoon: February 5, 6-9 pm

Bin Roye: February 6, 6-9 pm

Heer Maan Ja: February 12, 6-9 pm

Parchi: February 13, 6-9 pm

Chalawa: February 19, 6-9 pm

Superstar: February 20, 6-9 pm

Sawan: February 26, 6-9 pm