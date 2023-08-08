Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has shared throwback photos of herself and Dharmendra, discussing the concept of gender role reversal. Taking to Instagram, Zeenat posted an image from the song Sare Bazar Karenge Pyaar from the movie Katilon Ke Kaatil (1981).

In the music video, Zeenat sported a mustache and portrayed a male character, while Dharmendra donned a white dress, taking on the role of a woman. Zeenat emphasised that individuals should be able to dress as they wish "without facing threats or attacks."

Additionally, Zeenat shared a black-and-white picture from the song Naya Naya Hota Hai (from the 1984 film Jagir), where she wore a sparkling silver outfit and earrings. Dharmendra was similarly attired in black. “Some personal opinions, two throwback images, and an anecdote… catalysed by the discovery of these pictures yesterday! Of the many actors I had the privilege of being a co-star to, Dharm ji was a favourite," Zeenat captioned the post.

"Yes, he was strikingly handsome, but more importantly he was a down-to-earth gentleman. There were no pretences or airs about him, and that made me feel most comfortable on set. Dharm ji and I starred in a number of films together, including the international heist Shalimar. If you recall, I previously shared that this film was simultaneously shot in English and Hindi to cater to both audiences. Well, Dharm ji required assistance with his English dialogues and I required help with my Hindi. And so, post the daily shoot you would find each of us with our respective tutors, studiously running our lines for hours!" she added.

"These pictures aren’t from Shalimar though. The first picture here is from the song Saare Bazaar Karenge Pyar from the film Kaatilon Ke Kaatil. It’s an excellent number, with a full-fledged gender role reversal! I posted this image first because I think people should have the right to dress as they please, without being threatened or assaulted. Perhaps the picturisation of the song was meant to be comical, but its message is clear- dikha de ham mohabbat mein hai kitna dam, duniya maanegi maanegi maanegi mohabbat aise hoti hai (Let us show how strong love can be, the world will agree love is like this)" Zeenat continued.

"The second picture is from the film Jagir. And I chose it because our look was sizzling in this number. I had on a glittering silver jumpsuit and Dharm ji had a matching one in black leather! The song is called Naya Naya Hota Hain Purana Purana, which could be quite a good heading for an essay about my Instagram debut! Have a wonderful day, everyone," she added.

Zeenat Aman and Dharmendra appeared together in various films including Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Dharam-Veer (1977), Shalimar (1978), Ram Balram (1980), Professor Pyarelal (1981), Samraat (1982), and Jagir (1984), among others.

