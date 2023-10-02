Askari, with whom she has a son named Azlan, born in 2009. On Monday, candid photos and videos from Mahira Khan and Salim's wedding took the internet by storm. According to a report by Samaa, Mahira exchanged vows with the Pakistani businessman at Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban.

But who is Salim, Mahira's second husband, and how did they meet?

As per the information available, Salim is a versatile entrepreneur who has left an indelible mark in the business realm as the CEO of Simpaisa. This startup revolutionises financial transactions by allowing individuals to make payments directly through their SIM cards, simplifying the process for countless people. The company reportedly serves merchants from diverse sectors across more than 15 countries.

Mahira, who made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees, and Salim reportedly first crossed paths in 2017 during the launch of a television application called Tapmad TV.

In 2019, Mahira was engaged to the entrepreneur in Turkey in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family, as per a 2019 report by a Pakistan-based news agency. According to the report, Salim not only served as the CEO of the Karachi-based startup Simpaisa but also pursued a career as a professional DJ.

Mahira and Salim's wedding

Mahira Khan's manager, Anushay Talha, and Pakistani photographer Izzah Shaheen Malik both shared videos offering glimpses of Mahira and Salim's enchanting wedding. The footage captured the actor elegantly strolling in a stunning pastel wedding lehenga as she approached the groom.

Down memory lane

In 2020, Mahira appeared as a guest on Samina Peerzada's web show, Rewind with Samina Peerzada, where she openly acknowledged being in a committed relationship.

When asked by the veteran actor whether Mahira was in love with someone special, the Raees star responded with a smile and a nod. “Yeah, I think I am in love,” said Mahira. "I don’t know, I am so shy about it.”

