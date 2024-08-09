Triumphant return: Rania Farid Shawki captivates audiences in new play

After a five-year hiatus from the stage, renowned Egyptian actress Rania Farid Shawki receives nightly acclaim for her performance in “Not Romeo and Juliet,” currently showing at the National Theater. Shawki, who began her illustrious career in theatre, expresses her enduring passion for the stage. She states, “I do not fear the stage, but I approach it with great caution.” In an exclusive interview, Shawki shares insights into her latest role and the details of her new performance.

What initially motivated you to perform the play “Not Romeo and Juliet” at the National Theater?

I was approached by the director, Essam El-Sayed, to work on this project. I postponed my decision until I read the script, and I got very excited about it. The play has no relation to Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” Instead, it is a popular opera with 80% singing and the rest acting, featuring poems by Amin Haddad. The show only presents brief glimpses of the “Romeo and Juliet” story, but it is not the main focus.

Why did you describe this theatrical performance as a lifeline for you?

I described this musical as a lifeline because it came after a period of deep sadness following my mother’s death. It helped me emerge from overwhelming grief. Being on stage was a consolation, and the audience’s reception provided immense emotional support. Before her passing, I always talked to her about the play and sang to her; she was my biggest supporter.

You have presented numerous theatrical works since the beginning of your career, but many audience members do not remember most of them. Why do you think that is?

I have presented eighteen successful theatrical performances, but most were not recorded, which makes the audience forget them. This is a major issue in public sector shows. I urge the creation of a protocol between the United Company and the Ministry of Culture to film state plays for television broadcast and preserve them as an artistic archive. Not recording them is a loss and a waste of effort, and future generations will not know about them.

Is the play “Not Romeo and Juliet” really going to be presented in the Riyadh seasons?

I have no idea, and this matter is up to the management of the National Theater. I would like to express my gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for supporting Egyptian art and producing important works. I was one of the first artists to participate in the entertainment seasons of the Kingdom through the presentation of “King Lear” in Jeddah and Riyadh years ago, and we were warmly welcomed by the Saudi audience.

What does theatre signify to you as an artist?

The theatre is my first home. I learned on its stage since my first steps in the world of acting during my studies at the Higher Institute of Theatrical Arts. I stood on the stage of the National Theater for the first time in front of the artist Yahya Al-Fakhrani in the play “Gharamiyat Atwa Abu Matwa” directed by the late Saad Ardesh. Therefore, theatre is, for me, the father of arts. I love it and I am not afraid of it, perhaps only a feeling of awe mixed with anxiety about the audience’s reaction overwhelms me. But this feeling completely ends after my first encounter with the audience and my enthusiasm increases with their interaction.

What is the key to the unique bond between you and the actor Yahya El-Fakharany, enabling your success in both theatre and drama?

I have benefited greatly from the audience of the great and magnificent star, Yehia El-Fakharany. As I mentioned, the first play I presented in my life was with him, and the first dramatic work was also with him, which is the series “The Way Out”. After that, I presented with him many successful artistic works, including “Yatrabba Fi Azzo”, “Hajja Al-Masri”, “Abbas Al-Abyad Fi Al-Yawm Al-Aswad”, “The Way Out”, and the play “King Lear”. Yehia El-Fakharany is known for not flattering anyone and being keen on every detail in his artistic works. I was fortunate artistically to work with him as a great star and as a friend of my father and my family.

Can you tell us about the play “The Man with the Rose” that you mentioned earlier?

Unfortunately, “The Man with the Rose” has been postponed for reasons unknown to me, despite our rehearsals. I still lack details about whether it will be presented in the future.

What led you to distance yourself from the film industry, especially since your initial fame was based on movies?

I didn’t stray far from it. I produced approximately nine films in the 1990s. Later, I shifted my focus to dramatic works and television series, where I achieved considerable success. Unexpectedly, I found myself distanced from cinema, not by choice. Perhaps I wasn’t particularly fortunate in the film industry, but I compensated for that with significant accomplishments in television series and theatre.

You previously stated that it was one of your dreams to present the character of the late Samia Gamal. What happened since then?

Unfortunately, it was just a dream. I wished to present her life story because it is full of drama. However, the dream ended because I have grown older, and presenting the life story of any character requires starting from a young age and reaching the final stage of life before departure, which is very difficult now.

What character would you like to play in a dramatic production?

I aspire to portray the role of a mother to an individual with special needs, as their lives are rich with significant details. This portrayal aims to foster awareness and support for both parents. I have personally experienced their intricacies after engaging closely with them and understanding their struggles, as I am a member of the “Our Children” organization that advocates for individuals with special needs.

In the end, do you consider yourself to be one of the fortunate individuals in the artistic realm?

I consider myself fortunate to be the daughter of a remarkable artist, who raised me and taught me how to be a genuine person before embracing my identity as an artist. Additionally, I am privileged to have had the opportunity to perform alongside a generation of legendary divs in the arts, including Nour El Sherif, Ezzat El Alaily, Mahmoud Yassine, Yehia El Fakharany, Adel Imam, Hussein Fahmy, Farouk El Fishawy, Bousi, Mohsena Tawfik, Samia Ayoub, Samira Mohsen, Nawal Abu Al-Fotouh, Riad El Khouli, Sana’a Jamil, Mervat Amin, and many others.

