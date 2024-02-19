The Saudi Safari Group plans to invest EGP 1bn in family entertainment activities in the Egyptian market by 2030.

Ali bin Saleh Al Sagri, the executive vice president of Safari Group, said that the group’s Unique Hospitality Company has opened the first branch of the famous Chuck E. Cheese brand in west Cairo, in Royal Park Mall. This is the first of its investments in the entertainment field.

Al Sagri said that the group aims to open more branches of Chuck E. Cheese in Cairo, Alexandria, and Sharm El-Sheikh, as well as in Turkey and Morocco, this year.

He said that the group is keen on expanding in Egypt and increasing its branches, especially in Greater Cairo, due to the high population density and the growing demand for this kind of recreational activities.

He said that the Chuck E. Cheese Centre provides entertainment games for all ages, and it is a family-friendly place that offers food and games under one roof.

He said that the Egyptian economy is very strong despite the challenges and slowdown and that the group has decided to continue its expansion, add more assets, and use the annual profits to finance future projects.

Chuck E. Cheese is an American brand that operates more than 35,000 games and offers more than 2 billion playing cards every year, in addition to hosting birthday parties for children.

Al Sagri also said that Safari Group has several other investments in the Egyptian market in the communications technology and real estate sectors. He said that the group is interested in pursuing more opportunities in any promising field.

