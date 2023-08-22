AP Dhillion has emerged as a prominent figure among Punjabi singers in recent times. Recent reports have focused on his alleged romantic involvement with actress Banita Sandhu. Their collaboration that took place on the music video of With You, sent shockwaves across social media, with fans speculating the dynamics between the two of them.

The rumour mill began spinning after Banita posted snapshots featuring her and Dhillion on Instagram. Shedding light on the matter, the singer of the hit "Brown Munde" has now spoken out about his current relationship status.

During a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the singer was questioned about his relationship status and that of his team members. In response, Dhillion chuckled and stated, "We are wedded to the game". Dhillion's unexpected revelation regarding his single status took everyone by surprise.

Their newly unveiled music video features both Dhillion and Sandhu enjoying a vacation in Italy, with sizzling on-screen chemistry.

The duo is captured engaging in kisses and affectionate embraces against the backdrop of the picturesque European landscape. In a recent post on Banita's Instagram, the two are posing together, accompanied by the caption "with me" followed by a heart emoji.

Dhillion has been spending time in India recently promoting the launch of his documentary series on Prime Video titled AP Dhillon: First of a Kind. This documentary offers a close-up look into Dhillion's life journey, tracing his origins from India to his eventual success as a singer in Canada.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).