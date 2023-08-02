RIYADH — Saudi Entertainment Ventures Company (SEVEN), which is wholly owned by the Public Investments Fund (PIF), has announced the start of construction work for its new destination in Madinah.



The entertainment project supports the strategies adopted by the Madinah region to improve the living conditions and to renew and revive the social life its people in a way that enhances available entertainment choices for residents and visitors.



The chairman of the Board of Directors of SEVEN, Abdullah Nasser Al-Dawood, said the new destination will change the entertainment landscape of Madinah region, as it will not only offer distinguished and unprecedented experiences for the residents, but will also support SEVEN's endeavors to enrich the lives of millions of Saudis.



The project extends over a total construction area of ​​more than 84,000 square meters with a development area of ​​more than 100,000 square meters, next to King Fahad Central Park, to integrate with it.



The pathways of King Fahd Central Park will be interconnected with the open pathways and gardens of the new recreational destination, providing visitors with an oasis of enhanced entertainment options and high-quality displays that contribute to enriching community life.



The new recreational destination will provide an exciting family experience for visitors, as it will include a range of world-class gaming options within a family entertainment center spanning an area of ​​4,000 square meters.



Young generations and adults can enjoy the e-karting track at two different levels, while the Discovery Adventures center will give its visitors an opportunity to go through exceptional adventures and many challenges and educational tasks in a jungle-like environment.



Children will also have the opportunity to have fun, as the Play-Doh entertainment center will provide them with three different areas to unleash their imagination and creativity.



The new destination in Madinah will be equipped with several facilities, including a state-of-the-art cinema with IMAX showrooms and VIP halls, in addition to a 10-lane bowling alley, as well as many retail outlets, restaurants and cafes of local and international brands that suit different tastes.



The new destination will not be limited to games and adventures, but those who want to relax will have the opportunity to renew their activity in a distinguished fitness and relaxation center.



SEVEN is investing more than SR50 billion to build 21 entertainment destinations that provide a high-level creative and unique experience, in addition to international partnerships within the sectors.



The company has announced earlier the start of construction work for its entertainment projects in Riyadh's Al-Hamraa neighborhood and in Tabuk.



SEVEN's upcoming projects will be held in 14 cities across Saudi Arabia, which are Riyadh, Al-Kharj, Makkah, Jeddah, Taif, Dammam, Khobar, Al-Ahsa, Madinah, Yanbu, Abha, Jazan, Buraidah and Tabuk.



The PIF company aims to contribute to developing the entertainment sector, building recreational destinations, and creatinng an entertaining environment that is suitable with the needs of all segments of Saudi society and enriches their lives in accordance with the highest and latest international standards.

