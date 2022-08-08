Dubai Holding Entertainment’s Roxy Cinemas at Dubai Hills Mall is bracing to unveil a giant 423 sq m screen that is twice the size of a tennis court for a jaw-dropping cinematic treat never seen before in the Middle East, Roxy Xtreme.

The innovative entertainment venue, the Middle East’s biggest ever cinema screen, is strategically located within the newest shopping destination on the block – Dubai Hills Mall, managed by Emaar Malls Management.

Opening on August 31, the Roxy Xtreme auditorium sets a new benchmark in entertainment in Dubai with 382 premium reclining seats across three tiers: Standard, Premium and Director’s Boxes.

15-screen multiplex

Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: “The 15-screen Roxy Cinemas multiplex at Dubai Hills Mall will redefine the cinema-going experience for the UAE audiences with new levels of luxury across all our screens. Roxy Xtreme sets a new benchmark for cinemas in Dubai and the wider region as the huge screen provides an unforgettable experience for all types of movie lovers.”

Three Director’s Boxes, the first of their kind in a cinema, are luxurious suites perched above the auditorium to offer a spectacular view of the Roxy Xtreme screen with utmost comfort and privacy.

Each VIP Director’s Box has 12 luxurious seats that enable moviegoers to enjoy a memorable cinema experience with friends and family. Guests in Director’s Boxes can advantage of on-demand waiter service without leaving their plush seats. At the touch of a button, guests can recline their seats and adjust the footrest and headrest for a first-class plane cabin feel.

Director’s Box

Wireless charging, heated seats, and a personal swivel table come as standard in the Director’s Box experience.

The new Roxy Cinemas Dubai Hills Mall has 15 screens in total, including seven Platinum Screens (available to movie lovers from October), seven Silver Screens and the groundbreaking Roxy Xtreme that measures 28 m by 15.1 m to create 423 sq m of movie magic.

The Platinum experience offers a tantalising array of gourmet food that includes juicy burgers and decadent desserts that can be ordered in the luxury lounge before the movie or from your seat in the auditorium and served to your table. Moviegoers opting for the Silver experience can choose from a wide selection of food at the candy bar including classic cinema snacks such as popcorn, nachos and hot dogs before relaxing in comfortable reclining seats.

Blockbusters

The latest Hollywood, Bollywood and Arabic blockbusters will be shown at Roxy Cinemas Dubai Hills Mall in stunning clarity thanks to the latest NEC Laser Projectors, while ultra-sharp sound is guaranteed with DOLBY Atmos across all screens.

Tickets for this sensational new moviegoing experience can be booked closer to the opening date at theroxycinemas.com or via the Roxy Cinemas app that can be downloaded via the App Store or Google Play.

