RIYADH — Riyadh Season reached new heights on Wednesday night as Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez lit up the stage in Saudi Arabia for Lebanese designer Elie Saab's glittering 45th-anniversary celebration.



In a night described as "legendary," the “1001 Seasons by Elie Saab” show brought together fashion, music, and dazzling performances to mark Saab's incredible career journey.



Jennifer Lopez set the evening in motion, opening the star-studded show with her signature flair, while Celine Dion delivered an unforgettable closing act with her iconic song “I’m Alive,” leaving the audience captivated.

Meanwhile, Camila Cabello surprised fans with a heartfelt greeting in Arabic, saying "Marhaba Riyadh," before launching into a medley of her biggest hits, bringing her unique energy to the celebration.



The evening saw other big names take the stage, including Egyptian sensation Amr Diab and Lebanese pop star Nancy Ajram.



Each artist appeared dressed in Saab’s creations, underscoring the night’s theme of fashion and glamour.



In a touching nod to the designer, Halle Berry donned the iconic Saab gown she wore when she made history at the Oscars in 2002, adding a sense of nostalgia and reverence to the celebration.



The show brought together stars from across the Arab world, including Egyptian icon Yousra, who led a parade of luminaries from the arts world.



Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of General Entertainment Authority (GEA), shared exclusive photos and videos from the event on his official “X” account, showcasing moments from the unforgettable evening.



Among the highlights was the image of Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez leaving their handprints on Riyadh Season's Wall of Fame, immortalizing their presence at this historic event.

