Doha Film Institute (DFI) is organising 'Cinema by the Sea', a family-friendly movie experience, starting this Friday, April 28. The screenings will take place at the West Bay Beach.



"Join us at the beautiful West Bay Beach for a fun, family-friendly cinema experience. Set along the shores of Doha’s stunning skyline, we're excited to present ‘Cinema by the Sea’, an outdoor screening series of films for the whole community to enjoy," DFI says.



According to information available on the DFI website, the upcoming screenings are as follows:

April 28, 7pm: 'Rio' (2011), directed by Carlos Saldanha

Captured by smugglers when he was just a hatchling, a macaw named Blu never learned to fly and lives a happily domesticated life in Minnesota with his human friend, Linda. Blu is thought to be the last of his kind, but when word comes that Jewel, a lone female, lives in Rio de Janeiro, Blu and Linda go to meet her. Animal smugglers kidnap Blu and Jewel, but the pair soon escape and begin a perilous adventure back to freedom and Linda.

May 5, 7pm: Made in Qatar - Short Films Programme

- 'Emsahar' by Hassan al-Jahni

- 'Hope' by Abdulla al-Janahi

- 'Yahoota' by Latifa al-Darwish

- 'Khurshid' by Mazen Shafea

- 'Al-Johara' by Nora al-Subai

May 12, 7pm: 'Ponyo' (2008), directed by Hayao Miyazaki

During a forbidden excursion to see the surface world, a goldfish princess encounters a human boy named Sosuke, who gives her the name Ponyo. Ponyo longs to become human, and as her friendship with Sosuke grows, she becomes more human-like. Ponyo’s father brings her back to their ocean kingdom, but so strong is Ponyo’s wish to live on the surface that she breaks free, and in the process, spills a collection of magical elixirs that endanger Sosuke’s village.



A fee of QR30 is required to enter West Bay Beach, which can be paid upon arrival at the venue. Children under 12 years can enter for free.



See https://www.dohafilminstitute.com/events/cinema-by-the-sea for details.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).