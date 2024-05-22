Doha, Qatar: Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) announced a collaboration with the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) to launch Qatar’s inaugural museum escape room.

This innovative project represents a unique fusion of art, history, and interactive entertainment, offering visitors an immersive journey through the rich tapestry of Islamic scholarship.

Escape rooms are renowned for their interactive nature and challenge participants to solve puzzles and decipher clues within a set timeframe to ‘escape’. By integrating this concept into a museum setting, MIA and VCUarts Qatar aim to provide visitors with a dynamic and captivating experience centered around Islamic art and history.

The escape room’s concept revolves around the “Scholars of the Islamic World,” featuring themed chambers dedicated to Calligraphy, Islamic Science and Inventions, Astronomy, and the conservation of Islamic art objects.

Participants will navigate through these intricately designed spaces, uncovering hidden knowledge and unraveling mysteries along the way.

Designed for students aged from 14 up, and their families, the escape room will be housed in the MIA Education Wing on the 2nd Floor. It will be open from May 22 to September 2. Bookings for The Escape Room are via MIA and Qatar Museums websites (qm.org.qa). Groups are minimum eight people, maximum 20 people.

