Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" just came out in theaters, but audiences can expect even more movies about the friendly, neighborhood superhero.

At the Los Angeles premiere of the sequel to the Oscar-winning movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," longtime "Spider-Man" producer Amy Pascal confirmed there were more films apart from next year's "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" in the works.

Pascal said these include an animated spin-off film about Spider-Woman - voiced in the movie by Filipino-American Hailee Steinfeld and Issa Rae - and a live-action Miles Morales movie. "You'll see all of it. It's all happening," she said.

Another longtime "Spider-Man" producer Avi Arad reiterated Pascal's comments about a "Spider-Woman" movie, "I cannot tell you yet, but it's coming... sooner than you expect."

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairperson Tom Rothman did not want to speak about the future of any Spider-Person, "If I told you, I'd have to kill you."

Pascal also confirmed that a fourth "Spider-Man" movie starring Tom Holland and Zendaya was being developed but is currently on pause because of the ongoing writers' strike.

"Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are," Pascal told Variety. "We're in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We're all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we'll get started."

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" takes place a year after the events of the first film with Shameik Moore's Miles unexpectedly reuniting with Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy as the latter is on the hunt for an interdimensional being that threatens the multiverse.

Miles learns that Gwen is part of the Spider-Society, a group of Spider-People from different universes led by Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), but upon learning the stakes to be the iconic web-slinger, Miles finds himself at a personal, ethical and universal crossroads.

Sony has lined up "Kraven the Hunter," starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the Spider-Man villain this October. Projects lined up for next year are "El Muerto," "Madame Web," the aforementioned "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" and an undated third "Venom" movie.

