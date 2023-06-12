Indian filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama, The Archies, will release soon. The film marks the Bollywood debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, who is the grandson of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The film is the Indian adaptation of the popular American comic-book series Archie Comics.

Sharing the announcement post on Instagram, Suhana Khan wrote, “Meet The Archies gang. Coming soon, only on Netflix.” Suhana will play Veronica Lodge in the film. Agastya Nanda will be seen as Archie Andrews, and Khushi will portray Betty Cooper. Replying to the post, Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoji. Maheep Kapoor, who is Suhana’s BFF Shanaya Kapoor’s mother, wrote, “Sue, this is Fabbb.”

Zoya Akhtar has also shared the poster on Instagram and said, “Take a trip to Riverdale. We have saved you a seat. Meet The Archies gang. Coming soon only on Netflix.” Agastya Nanda’s uncle Abhishek Bachchan was the first one to drop a comment under the post. He shared applause and blush face emojis. Agastya’s sister Navya Naveli Nanda said, “Let’s go gang.” She has also added a red heart to the post.

The shooting was completed in December last year. The makers shared a series of pictures from the wrap up party on Twitter. We can see The Archies team with Zoya Akhtar. The text attached to the tweet read, “Grab your milkshakes and say Archiesssss, because filming just wrapped and we can't wait to see the gang on-screen!” Maheep Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan replied with red hearts and applause emojis.

The Archies also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film is backed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby, Graphic India and Archie Comics.

