Jeddah - Jeddah Art Promenade, one of zone of Jeddah Season's activities, witnessed yesterday a large turnout of the season's visitors, who enjoyed the activities and live shows presented and interacted with them in a distinctive atmosphere of celebration on the city's waterfront.

Jeddah Season administration yesterday allocated for visitors a free of charge entry to the zone of Jeddah Art amid an integrated system of services to facilitate visitors to spend the most beautiful times in it and enjoy the various shows and programs, as the yards of Jeddah Art witnessed a great turnout from families, children and youth of both genders since the first hours of the opening of the zone.

The shows included programs and theatrical sessions on the waterfront, fireworks displays and entertainment events.

The zone of Jeddah Art also includes more than 95 stores, restaurants and cafes, an entertainment area for children's games, an exploration tower and many other distinguished options.