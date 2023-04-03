Tamil superstar Vijay is the talk of the town. The actor, who is called 'Thalapathy' by his fans, created quite a stir on Instagram when he opened his official account.

Vijay uploaded a pic of himself looking dapper as always, in a white tee and a black jacket. The actor’s first message to his 'Instafam' is “Hello Nanbas and Nanbis [Hello, boys and girls]”. Within a few minutes, the post garnered over a million likes and hundreds of comments.

The actor's friends and colleagues from the showbiz also welcomed him to the platform. Artists from South Indian cinema such as Varsha Bollamma, Chaitra Latha, Ramya Pandian, Reba Monica John, Sam Vishal, Nandhini Myna and Shwetha Menon expressed their excitement over Vijay’s social media debut.

“Officially, we all are entering into Thalapthy’s world,” commented actress Chaitra Latha. Ramya Pandian wrote, “ThalapaTHEEE (fire icon) Welcome to Instagram.”

In just a day, Vijay’s debut post has garnered over 4 million likes and counting.

Vijay also dropped a picture on his Instagram Stories. The actor is seen having a good time at a snow-clad location. Don’t miss those shades!

On the work front, Vijay will next be seen in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is expected to release in theatres on October 19. Leo is a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes movies like Kaithi and Vikram, and is currently under production.

Vijay is known for his performances in movies like Master, Bigil, Beast, Mersal, Theri and Sarkar. The actor, who will turn 49 in June this year, is married to Sangeeta Sornalingam. They have two children.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).