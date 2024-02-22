Renowned Hollywood film music composer, Hans Zimmer, is set to grace the stage of Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai once again on May 31, promising another unforgettable concert experience. Following the resounding success of his 2023 performance in the city, Zimmer's return is eagerly anticipated by fans and music enthusiasts alike.

Dubai's vibrant atmosphere and diverse audience served as the perfect backdrop for Zimmer's inaugural show in the region, laying the foundation for what promises to be another exceptional musical journey.

With a musical legacy spanning decades, Zimmer's compositions have captivated audiences worldwide, earning him numerous accolades, including two Oscars® and four Grammys®. His ability to craft emotive and boundary-defying scores, as evidenced in films like Interstellar, The Dark Knight, and Gladiator, resonates deeply with individuals from all walks of life.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception he received during his first performance in Dubai, Zimmer remarked, "I firmly believe that music has the power to transcend language and resonate with the deepest emotions within us. Each composition is a journey, and I am privileged to share these musical stories with audiences around the world."

The upcoming concert promises to be a stellar experience, featuring Zimmer alongside his world-class band of virtuosic musicians. Complemented by captivating dancers and the original voices behind legendary productions such as Lisa Gerard and Lebo M., the concert guarantees to be an immersive and unforgettable event.

For those who missed Zimmer's previous performance or are eager to relive the experience, tickets for the upcoming concert are now available for presale on www.coca-cola-arena.com. The presale of tickets is currently open. General ticket sales will commence on Friday, February 23, at 10am onwards.

Date: May 31st, 2024

Time: Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 9pm Dubai Time

Venue: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Tickets available at Coca-Cola Arena's official website

