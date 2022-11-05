UAE - The upcoming 2022 Formula 1 season finale at Yas Marina circuit, Abu Dhabi will not only be a grand sporting spectacle but also a treat for all music lovers. As part of Yasalam After-Race Concert series, visitors will experience four days of performances from global music superstars such as acclaimed British rap star Dave, multi-Platinum, Grammy-Award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, multi-Grammy Award nominated hip hop trio Swedish House Mafia, Hall of Fame legends Def Leppard, and the latest one to be announced, Multi-Grammy award winner Usher, all of whom will be performing at Etihad Park. Access to the concerts is exclusively for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. While unprecedented global demand has seen all 2022 Grand Prix tickets sold out, limited Golden Circle access is still available, providing the best possible access closest to the stage at the Etihad Park.

World renowned DJs and artists are heading to Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena this December to offer a grand slam experience during the World Tennis League in the city from December 19 to 24. Following tennis battles on court from the likes of Novak Djokovic and Iga Świątek, the arena will transform to set the stage for six music concerts from Tiësto, Wizkid, Deadmau5, Ne-Yo, Mohamed Ramadan and Armin van Buuren. Pre-sale of the tickets start from November 8, 10am onwards.

Legendary pop-duo The Chainsmokers are all set for a performance in Dubai On Saturday, November 12. The Grammy-winning duo will kick off Sanctuary, White Beach's weekly winter event, and deliver a set filled with their chart-topping hits. The evening starts from 5pm with warm-up sessions by local big hitters, including White Beach's resident DJs, additional entertainment and support acts throughout the beach club. Visitors to the event can also enjoy an extensive selection of food, as well as drinks. General admission tickets, backstage, or VIP tables are available for purchase from Platinum List.

The King of Melody Udit Narayan is set to perform at The Agenda, Dubai Media City on Saturday, November 12. The playback singer, who has Padma Bhushan and Padma Shree to his name, has been featured in countless Bollywood tracks. The show starts at 8.30pm with tickets available for purchase from Platinum List and Book My Show.

A new music festival Amplified is all set to arrive in Abu Dhabi this November. The three-day festival by LiveNation will turn up at Yas Links and will deliver a swirl of live music, good vibes, and an array of food and beverage offering, starting November 11. The first edition of Amplified is bringing in a mix of pop rock, funk, soul, and alternative pop with performances of international artists including American pop rock band OneRepublic, Ministry of Sound Disco, and CAS. The three performances will take place on November 11, 12, and 13, respectively. Single Day General Admission pass is priced at Dh149. Single Day Golden Circle pass is for Dh249. The Amplified Festival Pass (Weekend Golden Circle) is priced at Dh499.

Nine-time Grammy award-winning artist Post Malone will perform in Abu Dhabi later this year. The global superstar will treat fans to his greatest hits including Circles, Better Now, Rockstar, and more during his outdoor performance at the capital city's Etihad Park on December 3. Tickets to the one-night concert start from Dh295, available for purchase on ticketmaster.ae. Concert begins at 6.30pm.

International pop sensation Kylie Minogue will be the headline act at Atlantis, The Palm’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. This year’s theme is titled ‘A Night With The Stars’ and revellers can look forward to a set list of chart-topping hits and fan favourites from the much-loved pop star, a perfect way to kick off 2023. The package is priced at Dh5,900 for ages 14 and above and Dh4,500 for ages 4 to 13. It’s free for children below the age of 3. To book, visit atlantis.com/nye or call 04 426 2626.

Popular Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal, known for hits like Bawara Mann, Kaabil Hoon and Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata, will be performing at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on November 27. Doors open at 6.30 pm. Tickets start at Dh99 and will be available at coca-cola-arena.com.

