Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit (LIC), the home of motorsports in Qatar – unveils its exciting entertainment line-up ahead of this year’s Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, which will take place from October 6-8, 2023 in Qatar.

With tickets selling fast, a host of regional and international superstars will headline the weekend’s entertainment in the venue’s concert area which will be accessible by all ticket holders.

The post-race concert is as follows:

- Friday 6th October: Record-breaking Egyptian artist Amr Diab will dazzle audiences with a medley of his best-loved hits.

- Saturday 7th October: Superstar Alesso will light up the stage with his world-renowned brand of music.

- Sunday 8th October: The weekend’s entertainment will finish in style with an exclusive performance from global megastar Bruno Mars.

The reopening of LIC signifies a new chapter in the circuit's history, with LIC currently being the only circuit in the region to host both FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX and Qatar Airways Grand Prix MotoGP of Qatar. As part of the reopening, the popular circuit layout remains, but with brand new, state-of-the-art facilities incorporated to improve and enhance the experience for all racegoers.

The venue is pleased to announce that tickets are selling fast, with some select category tickets for race weekend already officially sold out. However, fans can still get their hands on tickets for remaining select categories for the event and should head to https://tickets.lcsc.qa/ for more information.

FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX: The Details So Far This year will mark the second edition of the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX, which first took place at the original LIC in 2021.

With Qatar hosting the fourth F1 Sprint weekend of the season, on-track action will kick off on Friday 6 October with a free practice session, followed by a Qualifying session which will set the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix race. On Saturday 7 October fans will be treated to two highly competitive sessions with the “Sprint Shootout” which will set the order for the F1Sprint race later in the day. Finally, the weekend will culminate under the floodlights on Sunday 8 October to celebrate the coveted first, second and third place winners, followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

Recently, LIC announced The F1 Roadshow: a series of immersive activities in malls across Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which gives local fans an exciting advance preview of the weekend’s events. For further information on ticketing and schedules visit the official LIC website.

LIC is also set to host the 2023 edition of the MOTOGP QATAR AIRWAYS GRAND PRIX OF QATAR, to take place from 16 – 19 November 2023.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).