UAE residents and visitors will be treated to a brand-new light show on the world’s tallest tower and a new Dubai Fountain show during the upcoming long Eid Al Fitr holiday.

The never seen before shows are perfectly choreographed to LED lights will illuminate Burj Khalifa and the Downtown Dubai skyline to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Additionally, there will be a Dubai Fountain show -- taking place every night of the long Eid weekend at 8pm.

"Both the shows’ stylish choreography blends masterfully with the stunning Dubai Fountain to give onlookers an unforgettable experience," a statement issued today said.

The shows at The Dubai Fountain will also run at extra timings during the long weekend.

Visitors to Downtown Dubai can catch Fountain Shows between 2pm-5pm in the afternoon, with shows running every hour and late afternoon and evening shows will run from 6:00pm-11:00pm with one show every 30 minutes.

