Following the massive success of its debut edition in 2024, which captivated 185,000 fans, Untold Dubai will be returning to the city once again from February 15-18, 2025, bringing to the city some of the best international artists in the world.

The 2024 edition featured a star-studded line-up that included global icons such as Tïesto, Hardwell, Armin Van Buuren, PSY, G-Eazy, Ellie Goulding, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Timmy Trumpet.

Building on this success, Untold Dubai 2025 promises to be even bigger and better. Dedicated to delivering a next-level experience, the festival will bring together an even more impressive roster of international artists and DJs. Fans can look forward to new stage designs, immersive visual and sensory experiences, and an expanded lineup that will surpass all expectations.

Edy Chereji, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Untold Universe, said: “Untold Dubai has set a new benchmark for music festivals in the region. The overwhelming response from our fans in 2024 has inspired us to create an even more extraordinary experience for 2025.

“We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of live entertainment and delivering moments that will be remembered for a lifetime.”

At the 2024 edition, attendees were treated to a series of groundbreaking performances. PSY’s legendary show, complete with dynamic dancers and a spectacular fireworks display, Hardwell’s high-energy performance, and Sebastian Ingrosso’s premiere of “Skip” with Steve Angello were just a few highlights of the festival.

The 2024 festival also featured monumental acts like Major Lazer, Badshah, and G-Eazy, who delivered electrifying performances from start to finish. Major Lazer’s collaboration with Don Diablo and G-Eazy's latest hits from his album “These Things Happen Too” were further standout moments that left the crowd wanting more.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).