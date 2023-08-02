Indian actor Raqesh Bapat took to his Instagram to share with his fans that he has been hospitalised and is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Dubai due to heatstroke.

The actor has been shooting in Dubai and regularly posting on social media platforms to keep his followers updated. Raqesh recently left his fans worried by posting a video of his hand from a hospital bed.

He later posted another video on his Stories clarifying what happened. He suffered a heat stroke while shooting in Dubai and had to be admitted to a hospital. Raqesh added that he had fever and chills and that his blood pressure was critical. He said he was in 'safe hands'. He requested fans to continue remembering him in prayers and added he hopes to get back to work.

Tum Bin actor was last seen in the Marathi movie 'Sarsenapati Hambirrao' but shot to fame after participating in 'Bigg Boss 15' and 'Bigg Boss OTT'. The actor was recently in the news due to his breakup with female actor Shamita Shetty. Their love story began inside the 'Bigg Boss' house and ended with an announcement from the actress on her social media.

The temperatures have been hitting highs of 49°C for the past couple of days in the UAE, and healthcare professionals have urged the public to take precautionary measures, including staying out of direct sun and hydrating oneself.

