Jeddah -- "Cirque du Soleil" held at King Abdullah Sports City has attracted visitors and circus fans of all ages and nationalities, including children.

They enjoyed watching mesmerizing circus performances by specialized international teams. The artists presented different international acrobatic shows, such as the fantastic flying trapeze, light games, the helium dance show, bicycles, and the paper storm.

The audience also experienced exciting fire shows performed with high professionalism, creating a breathtaking atmosphere that drew their admiration.

The event includes various innovative performances that combine performing arts, gymnastics, music, and audience interaction.



The circus presents exceptional performances for all fans of artistic and theatrical events. This edition offers the local audience and visitors unique aerobatic shows alongside its exclusive performances.