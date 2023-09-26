The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has announced that the Broadway musical "The Phantom of the Opera" will be performed at The Arena Riyadh from October 14 to December 5, 2023.

Produced by Broadway Entertainment Group by arrangement with the Really Useful Group, the show is part of the endeavour of RCRC’s Riyadh Life sector to provide entertainment options, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030 Quality of Life program.

The musical, consisting of 100 cast, crew and orchestra members, and more than 230 intricately designed costumes, will be performed 59 times in Riyadh.

The musical won more than 70 international theatre awards, including seven Tony Awards on New York’s Broadway and four Olivier Awards in London's West End.

Tickets for the show may be purchased through https://phantom.platinumlist.net/ or https://www.ticketingboxoffice.com

