Isn’t it astounding to hear and read more stories about individuals who believed in their dreams and goals, jumped into their chosen sectors and created a path of growth and success for themselves, all on their own? It is even more astounding to see how most of these people never doubted their dreams or themselves, instead gave it all and stood strong in front of adversities and challenges, holding their ground tight.

Ayoub El Ahmadi, aka Magicalmost, is one name that remained in the news for all these positive reasons and has also served as an example for many other up-and-comers in the world of magic.

Magicalmost has entertained numerous celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry as well as influential individuals from the Gulf region. He is highly regarded for his exceptional abilities in contemporary magic, mind-reading illusions, and cutting-edge tech-magic.

A magician, a mentalist, an illusionist, and a mind-boggling performer, he has done it all and how. He has consistently brought a touch of elegance in every show he has ever performed, becoming 'Magicalmost' and letting people take a deep dive into his created magical world. That is perhaps the magical personality he has grown to be, an audience-puller who knows how to tap into the right nerves of the public and who knows how to enthral them at every second with his acts.

Originally a Moroccan, El Ahmadi is now based in Dubai for the last nine years and, in these years, has already become a sought-after performer whose fans and audience desperately seek to see him and his performances at his shows. Apart from all this, Magicalmost has shown his magic even as a blogger, actor and artist whose excellence was experienced by the audiences and judges of even the reality show Arabs Got Talent.

Across the GCC, he kept showcasing his talents through multiple shows, specialising in large productions, iPad magic, illusion, mentalism and close-up street magic, besides also enthralling them with mind-reading illusions and contemporary magic.

All these specialisations today have made him the man of every show, event, party, celebration and much more, for all the right reasons. You can’t miss following him on Instagram @magicalmost to know more.

— Shagun Sharma is an independent business journalist.

