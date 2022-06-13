Attention, live music fans! The UK Pink Floyd Experience – A Tribute Show, initially announced for one night only, is now coming back to Dubai Opera for for two nights on June 15 and 16, making sure no one misses out on the celebration! Guests can gear up to witness an elaborate musical show with incredible video production, an impressive circular screen and a captivating light show in true Pink Floyd style.

For an unforgettable experience of entertainment, fans can head to Dubai Opera for the UK Pink Floyd Experience and immerse themselves in the music of one of the greatest progressive rock bands of all time. During this event, audiences will hear chart-topping hits from the iconic group's best-selling albums like The Dark Side of The Moon, Animals, Wish You Were Here and The Wall, amongst others and celebrate their greatest hits like See Emily Play, Money, Another Brick in the Wall, On the Turning Away and many more at this extravagant set.

With outstanding musicianship, superb vocals and incredible production, this spellbinding show is a true celebration of all things Pink Floyd and appeals to fans of all ages!

Get your tickets now at dubaiopera.com to witness the excitement for yourself.

