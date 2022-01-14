PHOTO
UAE - The Covid-19 Drive-Through Services Centre in Mina Rashid, Dubai, has been permanently closed, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced.
Those requiring Covid-19 PCR tests or vaccinations in Dubai are encouraged to book appointments at the SEHA Covid-19 Drive-Through Services in City Walk or Al Khawaneej using the SEHA app.
These centres are open from 10am to 8pm every day.
More details on the location of the nearest drive-through services centre can be found on www.seha.ae/screening-locations
