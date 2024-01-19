ABU DHABI - The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has launched phase one of the Sanadkom initiative, part of the Abu Dhabi Programme for Effortless Customer Experience, to simplify government procedures for the families of deceased UAE Nationals, including releasing a death notification for disbursing retirement pensions to their beneficiaries.

Sanadkom aims to simplify the customer experience and facilitate procedures for the families of the deceased to access government services and support them upon the passing of an Emirati family member.

As part of the initiative, a representative from the joint government support team will be assigned to assist bereaved families on a case-by-case basis via the phone, ensuring the provision of all services without the need to visit any government entity in person.

This will provide families to complete all necessary death-related transactions such as obtaining the death certificate, arranging for the burial of the deceased, and distributing the retirement pension benefits to the beneficiaries on behalf of the insured or the deceased.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the DoH, said, “The initiative digitally unifies the services of seven governmental entities in the emirate including the DoH, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), Abu Dhabi Pension Fund (ADPF), Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – SEHA, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) and Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC)."

In later stages, the Sanadkom initiative will be available and expanded to include all residents in the emirate.