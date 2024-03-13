ABU DHABI - The Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (Zayed CHF) has begun implementing its local and international Ramadan programmes, which will run from the first to the last day of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The foundation’s Ramadan programmes are divided into four initiatives, which are Ramadan Mir, UAE Iftar, International Iftar, and Fast-breaking, benefitting some 600,000 people.

Its UAE Iftar programme will be held at nine locations across the UAE, serving a total of 135,000 beneficiaries throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan. These locations include Rabdan School, Mussafah Zakher Masjid in Al Ain, workers’ accommodation in Al Dhafra and downtown Delma in the emirate of Abu Dhabi; workers’ accommodations and the Al Rahma Mosque in Al Quoz in the Emirate of Dubai; Al Rashidiya in Ajman; the market area in Umm Al Quwain; and Khuzan in Ras Al Khaimah.

On the first day of Ramadan, the foundation is also implementing its International Iftar programme in more than 17 countries across various continents, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and UAE embassies abroad, benefitting more than 350,000 individuals in countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Yemen, Egypt, Morocco, Brazil, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Russia, Sri Lanka, Serbia, Jordan, Maldives, Spain, Tanzania, and others.

Thousands will also benefit from the foundation’s Ramadan Mir programme, which will distribute vouchers for essential items, such as rice, oil, flour, and other basic necessities, covering the needs of 2,200 low-income families during the Holy Month.

The foundation is launching its fast-breaking distribution programme at 12 locations across all emirates as part of its humanitarian initiatives during Ramadan. The program will provide convenience to drivers and discourage them from speeding and rushing on roads to have their iftar.

Commenting on the launch of the Ramadan programmes, Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Director-General of the Foundation, said that as part of the UAE leadership’s directives, the foundation’s Ramadan programmes complement each other, as they include iftar for fasting individuals both domestically and internationally, Ramadan Mir distribution, and a fast-breaking programme, with the aim of bringing happiness, joy, security, and reassurance to families both inside and outside the country.

These programmes follow the path of the generous Sheikh Zayed, who dedicated himself to unlimited giving during the Holy Month of Ramadan, and are part of a package of developmental, charitable, and humanitarian projects launched by the foundation in many countries around the world, he added.

Al Falahi expressed gratitude to the foundation’s volunteers and employees who will help distribute meals for the Ramadan programmes. This reflects a bright social scene in the UAE, where efforts, energies, and capabilities converge to strengthen humanitarian work, and charitable initiatives and meet the needs of the needy and low-income individuals.