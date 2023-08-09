President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Emirati photographer Noura Al-Neyadi.

His Highness welcomed Noura Al-Neyadi during the meeting at Qasr Al Bahar and learned about the various initiatives and projects she has undertaken in the UAE and abroad.

Al-Neyadi also shared stories and challenges she has encountered while photographing architecture and other landmarks.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed encouraged her to continue capturing and documenting different traditions and cultures and to promote understanding and collaboration through photography.

Al-Neyadi expressed her happiness in meeting His Highness the President and expressed her appreciation for his continued support for Emirati youth, which inspires them to pursue excellence across various fields.