Cultural performances, a grand feast to be attended by more than 6,000 people, and various competitions will be part of an Onam celebration in Sharjah.

The event that marks Onam, the traditional festival of Kerala, will take place at Expo Centre, Sharjah, on September 3. According to the organisers, the Medimix Ayurvedic Onamamangam 2023 is the biggest Onam celebration in the UAE.

The event will be filled with cultural festivities, traditional delights, and exciting performances and will feature a grand Onam Sadhya that will be served to a gathering of 6,000 attendees. The UAE's diverse community will come together to enjoy the traditional flavours of Kerala.

There will also be a live concert by Sithara's Project Malabaricus band. The fusion of music and culture will create an atmosphere that resonates with the spirit of Onam. Renowned violinist Sabareesh Prabhaker will grace the occasion. Akhil Marar, the champion of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5, will also make an appearance, for the first time in the UAE. Hit FM's popular RJs, including Nyla Usha and Mithun, will join the event.

The first day of the event is held on September 2 at Safari Mall in Sharjah, where a range of exciting Onam competitions will be held. Participants can engage in competitions such as Thiruvathira, kids' fancy dress and painting contests, Mr. Malayali & Malayali Manka, and Payasam competition with the evening ending in a thrilling tug-of-war competition. The competitions extend to the main day at Sharjah Expo Centre where there will be a floral carpet (pookkalam) competition with the prize money of Dh15,000 worth of cash prizes. There will also be a cinematic dance competition on the big stage.

Ticket prices will start at Dh60, which also provides access to the grand Onam Sadya, the live performances and a complimentary one-month subscription to Zee5. Groups of four can get tickets at a discounted rate of Dh200. VIP tickets are available starting at Dh150.

