The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that from Monday, 29th Ramadan (8th April 2024) to 3rd Shawwal (or what is corresponding to it in Gregorian calendar) will be a paid holiday for all employees in the private sector across the UAE on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.