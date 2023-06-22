RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) has provided 1,000 electric scooters as a service to Hajj pilgrims to facilitate their movement in the holy sites.



The provision of the e-scooters is for the second year in a row after TGA launched the trial service last Hajj season. TGA aims to offer various transportation options for pilgrims this season.



The e-scooter service in Hajj aims to improve the pilgrims' experiences, in addition to facilitating their movement to perform the rituals.



It will also shorten the transportation time during the pilgrims' movement within the holy sites.



The authority has allocated a specific track for the e-scooters, separating them from other vehicles and pedestrians to preserve the safety of pilgrims.

The track consists of two lanes back and forth, with a length of 2 km, starting from Kadana station and ending with the Mahbas Al-Jin tunnel, leading to Bab Ali station in the Grand Mosque.

TGA has also allocated a specialized team to educate and inform the pilgrims about the right use of e-scooters. TGA is constantly working on developing and improving the e-scooter service, as well as setting the necessary conditions for it.

This comes within the TGA's role in providing various options for transportation. It utilized modern technologies and smart transportation systems to evaluate their suitability and contribution to increasing the transportation experience for the pilgrims and to guarantee that they move within the holy sites with ease and comfort.

