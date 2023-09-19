NEW YORK — A captivating musical performance showcasing the richness of Saudi culture and musical talents took center stage at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.



The renowned venue witnessed a mesmerizing show featuring the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir, the Saudi Performing Arts Group, and the American jazz band led by Daisy Gillespie on Sunday.



This event was a testament to the diverse and exceptional Saudi artistry, reflecting the country’s musical treasures to a global audience.



The performance included a repertoire of Saudi songs that showcased the depth of Saudi culture, capturing the attention of an international audience from various backgrounds.



The Saudi choir also paid tribute to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman during this musical extravaganza.



The concert featured approximately 80 musicians from the Saudi ensemble, who presented a range of artistic compositions and Saudi songs, introducing the world to the authenticity of Saudi culture.



The diverse and captivating performances delighted the audience, which comprised people of various nationalities.



The event, held under the patronage of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr Bin Farhan, was attended by Prince Turki Al-Faisal and Princess Reema Bint Bandar Bin Sultan, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States, along with a large international audience.



Paul Pacifico, the CEO of the Music Commission, expressed the significance of the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir, describing it as a national cultural asset developed by the Saudi Music Commission.



This is part of the broader initiative to foster a comprehensive and sustainable music system in the Kingdom.



“This national event holds great importance for us, and we look forward to a musical night that will showcase some of Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural and musical heritage.



“It’s a blend of traditional and folkloric music from various regions of the Kingdom, each with its unique costumes, customs, and musical traditions,” he remarked.



The concert commenced with an ensemble of 80 musicians from the Saudi orchestra and choir performing the song “Your Voice Calls Me,” originally by the renowned Saudi artist Mohammed Abdu.



The orchestra continued with various traditional Saudi folkloric arts, including “Danah” with the song “Aala Al-Aqeeq,” “Leiwa” with the song “Ma’ashoqtay,” “Khutwah” with the song “Damni Al-Ward,” “Samri” with the song “Tastahil Al-Hub,” and “Yanbuawi” with the song “Madar Al-Shira’a.”



Saudi opera singer Reemaz Al-Oqbi showcased her talent, performing international operatic pieces to captivate the Metropolitan Opera House audience.



The American jazz ensemble Daisy Gillespie also contributed with a selection of renowned international musical compositions.



They collaborated with the Saudi Orchestra and National Choir to create a harmonious medley of Saudi songs, culminating in a rendition of “Fly Me to the Moon” with a Saudi Arabian twist.



This event marks the third stop of the “Saudi National Orchestra Masterpieces” initiative, which has toured various international cities.



It initially kicked off in Paris, and subsequently traveled to Mexico City, before landing in New York City.



The initiative aims to introduce the global community to the wonders of Saudi music and performing arts, promoting international cultural exchange, a key strategic objective of the Ministry of Culture in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).